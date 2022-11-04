Mandi/Solan: Preparations are afoot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies at Sundernagar and Solan in the Mandi area of Himachal Pradesh, on November 5. On November 5, PM Modi will be addressing an election rally at Jawahar Park in Sundernagar while another rally has been proposed at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal chief minister Jai Ram on Friday visited Sundernagar to review the proposed rally preparations.

PM Modi will address the election rally at Solan's historic Thodo Maidan on Friday afternoon. During the election rally, all 17 BJP candidates from Shimla parliamentary constituency, will be present at the venue. Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "November 5 rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a historic one. People will get an opportunity to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in Himachal Pradesh once again."

Preps underway as PM Modi to address election rallies in Himachal

"We are welcoming the Prime Minister on the land of Devbhoomi that is Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi is coming to the state to shower blessings on us. Due to PM Modi's blessings, the BJP government was installed in Himachal Pradesh earlier. This time also the BJP will come to power in the state and PM Modi is coming to the state to guide us.'

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also took a jibe at the Congress leader while talking to reporters.