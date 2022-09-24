Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Preparations have been completed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Ahead of the Assembly election 2022 which is due in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally on Saturday.

BJP's Bhartiya Yuva Morcha has made arrangements for the Prime Minister's election rally at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. On Friday evening, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Himachal Pradesh state president Suresh Kashyap, Himachal BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, and other leaders visited the rally ground and reviewed the preparations. Senior BJP leaders issued instructions to workers of Yuva Morcha to make the rally historic.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Yuva Sankalp rally is going to be historic. Youths of the state are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the rally. We pray to god that the weather should remain conducive for Prime Minister's rally."