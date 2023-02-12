Nagpur (Maharashtra) : Justice tackles the root cause of injustice, while charity merely addresses its aftereffects, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Saturday.

While addressing the first convocation of the Maharashtra National Law University, here in Nagpur, the CJI said, "The Preamble is a short but weighty part of the Constitution. It states that 'We, the people of India give to ourselves this Constitution'. It marks the transition of the people of India from the status of 'subjects' to the status of 'citizens'."

"The colonial masters didn't bestow the constitution as a matter of grace, instead it was homegrown. Be guided by Constitutional values, and you will not fail," he added. CJI Chandrachud also implored the students not to forget the difference between Justice and Charity and said that the latter is a weak substitute for the exercise of the full rights of a citizen.

"Justice is firmly rooted, that every people possess certain inalienable rights. Charity, on the other hand, is premised on the greatness of the person who is being charitable. Justice tackles the root cause of injustice, while charity merely addresses the aftereffects of injustice. Justice aims to empower the citizens and make them self-sufficient and possess all the rights they are entitled. While Charity merely alleviates people of injustice for a fleeting moment in time," CJI said.

However, the CJI also said that he is not advising anyone against the act of doing charity. "I must warn you that saying or not doing anything is probably the safer or less risky option. But choosing the more difficult option, which is to make a difference, which is to attempt to realign law and society with justice is more courageous," he added. (ANI)