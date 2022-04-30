Hubballi(Karnataka): Denying the claimed coal crisis in the country, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the country currently has an average stock of 21.55 million tonnes of coal at the thermal power plants, and 72.5 million stock in coal companies. "The highest power demand has been created this month. The economy is in a good position in the country," the minister said while speaking at the inauguration of the Smart City project in Hubballi.

He further said that coal stocks are available amply in many parts of the country, though 'some people are claiming otherwise, telling us that we would be put in darkness for 10 days'. "None of this is right. We are supplying 1.7 million tonnes (of coal) every day. Even the railway department has taken many steps to transport the shipment with the rising demands," Joshi added. Further reassuring that there are no reasons to worry, he said, "We are filling up the stocks as and when they get empty. There is enough stock already. There is no need to panic."

Responding to a media query in the wake of the cancellation of the PSI appointment, he said the government has made a decision on the matter. "People are committing crimes using technology. The matter is being taken seriously. The main accused have already been arrested and the CM has also intervened, taking measures to prevent this from happening in the future. Though these kinds of things are inevitable sometimes, we need everyone to cooperate," he said.

Moreover, the minister also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his remark about the alleged ‘coal crisis’ in the country, deeming him to be a 'fake astrologer'. “Today we're supplying 818 million tonnes of coal. As demand increases, Coal, Power and Railways ministries work to expedite the transportation of coal. Without knowing facts if he keeps talking, then I've nothing else to call him but a fake astrologer,” he said.

