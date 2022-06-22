Chennai: The infighting within the AIADMK between the camps led by Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami over who should lead the party escalated further on Tuesday with the matter going to police and court over security aspects and law and order concerns.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, wrote to the Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore requesting that permission must not be accorded to hold the AIADMK General Council meeting on June 23 at a hall in suburban Vanagaram considering the need to maintain law and order. He said the party office-bearer and former Minister Pa Benjamin seeking security for the meet is a 'unilateral decision.' Only the AIADMK Coordinator and Joint Coordinator are empowered in this regard, he said in his plea.

The Madras High Court directed police to consider AIADMK's (Palaniswami camp) plea seeking police protection for its meet and pass appropriate orders. When the case was heard, a senior counsel mentioned that a petition (from OPS camp) is to be submitted to police on the possibility of disruptions and problems during the GC meeting.

Benjamin apprised police authorities on the arrangements being made from the party side for holding the meeting and answered their questions related to security and law and order maintenance aspects.

Also read: Panneerselvam demands postponement of AIADMK June 23 meet

While the EPS camp continued to work towards holding the meeting at the appointed date, the rival OPS faction is taking all steps to stall it. OPS's supporters who have knocked on the doors of a city court are also contemplating other measures like approaching the Election Commission, party sources said.

Palaniswami, meanwhile, is reported to have replied to OPS's demand that the meet be postponed, apparently stating it would be held as per schedule. On June 20, OPS had urged EPS to defer the GC meet. Palaniswami's loyalist and senior leader D Jayakumar said that there is an 'upsurge' in the AIADMK favouring the former for the top post in the party.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar alleged Panneerselvam had an 'ulterior motive' to prevent Palaniswami from taking over the top position in the party. Approaching courts were among the tactics used by OPS camp, he claimed.

Panneerselvam could have directly spoken to EPS over phone or may have conveyed his views through other functionaries. However, he chose to write a letter and it was leaked to the media. "Is this fair?" he asked. (PTI)