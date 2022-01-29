New Delhi: The ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony will be organized at Vijay Chowk this evening. A large number of VVIP people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in this program.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the surrounding areas. After 2 pm, the movement of vehicles in this area will also stop. The police have appealed to the people to avoid coming to this area in the afternoon.

According to the police, this time the Beating Retreat ceremony is going to be very special. Drones will be flown for the first time and a light show will also be held.

In the New Delhi area, where there is a guard from the ground to the sky, the police have been kept on alert in other districts as well. Shooters have been deployed especially on high-rise buildings in New Delhi so that they can keep an eye on a large part. In all the border areas of Delhi, vehicles are being given entry after thorough checking.

Also Read: 1,000 drones to form part of Beating Retreat ceremony

According to Vivek Kishor, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, “the traffic police in New Delhi including Vijay Chowk has made elaborate arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held on Saturday. During this time, Vijay Chowk and Rajpath will be completely banned from vehicular movements.”

“Apart from this, the movement of trains from Sunhari Masjid to Krishi Bhawan on Rafi Marg, from Krishi Bhawan to Vijay Chowk on Raisina Road, and from Vijay Chowk to C Hexagon on Rajpath will remain closed from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. People have been advised to use Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madrasa, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road. There would be different arrangements for buses routes,” Joint Commissioner added.

According to the traffic police, after 2 pm, the routes of other buses including DTC will be diverted. It has been decided to keep two metro stations closed during the function due to security reasons. From 2 pm to 6:30 pm, Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro station will be closed for passengers.

No entry or exit will be allowed for Metro. Interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line will be available for passengers at Central Secretariat Metro Station.