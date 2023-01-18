Lucknow: Renowned Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said. The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK Hospital in Delhi. His family members said that Barelvi had gone to Bahrain to attend a 'Mushaira' a few days ago.

On his return, he was heading to Bareilly from Delhi when, while passing through Hapur, his car collided with a dumper. Barelvi has received injuries on his left hand and shoulder. According to the X-ray report, there are two fractures in his left hand. A family member said that his condition has shown improvement, adding he will be discharged from the hospital soon. (IANS)