Lucknow: Amid the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a political rally in Balrampur of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The stage for the PM's rally venue has been set up. A Special Protection Group (SPG), civil police and other security forces have been deployed for security. Over 4,000 vehicles have been arranged to carry 2,00,000 people to the venue.

Many office bearers, including Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Union Minister VK Singh, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Swatantar Dev Singh will be present on the occasion. Additionally, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Ghaziabad MP and Union Minister VK Singh, BJP State President Swatantar Dev Singh and other ministers and MLAs of western Uttar Pradesh will be present on the occasion.

After the rally in Balrampur, the Prime Minister will pay a visit to the recently inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. He shall later inaugurate the Saryu Canal Project in Purvanchal, which was launched in 1978 under Indira Gandhi's regime. This project, which was incorporated in just two districts of Basti and Gonda, took a total of four decades to complete.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda will also be paying a visit to Meerut today. On the occasion, he will convene a conference of BJP booth presidents of Moradabad, Saharanpur and Meerut divisions of western UP and discuss election strategies with them. On the other hand, Union Minister Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) will be in Lucknow on Saturday, where she will take hold a press conference in addition to participating in events.

