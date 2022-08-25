PM security breach, SC to send Malhotra Committee report to Centre for action
Published on: 25 minutes ago |
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
PM security breach, SC to send Malhotra Committee report to Centre for action
Published on: 25 minutes ago |
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Prime Minister security breach incident in Punjab; the Supreme Court says it will send Justice Indu Malhotra Committee's report to the Centre for further action.
Details awaited
Loading...