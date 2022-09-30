New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to launch 5G services in India tomorrow (October 1) while inaugurating the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022) to be held from October 1-4, 2022 in the national capital.

It is worthy to note here that PM Modi while delivering his address from the Red Fort on Independence day had said that the 5G services will be launched in India soon. A few days back, it was reported that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have announced plans to start 5G in October and the metros will be provided with services by Diwali.

The launch of 5G services follows years of intense preparation. Recently, 5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz was allocated to Telecom Service Providers with gross revenue of Rs. 1,50,173 crores, as quoted from a statement released by the Ministry of Communications.

The auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem that can cater to its use cases involving IoT, M2M, AI, Edge Computing, Robotics, etc, it added.

To facilitate a faster 5G rollout, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has amended Right of Way (RoW) Rules 2016 in August 2022, wherein the charges for RoW permissions have been made reasonable and a ceiling for RoW charges for installation of 5G small cells and optical fiber cable on street furniture has been fixed.

5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision, said the statement.

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 Billion by 2035, it added.