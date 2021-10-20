Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Kushinagar will be the cynosure of all eyes on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Sri Lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries, including a 12-member holy relic entourage, will land at the airport in Kushinagar in an inaugural flight from Colombo.

The inaugural flight will bring Buddha relics for an exposition. The delegation from Sri Lanka will be consisting of Anunayakas (deputy heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka- Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Sri Lanka government led by Namal Rajapakshe. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of development projects here.

The airport, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 260 crore and spread over 3,600 square metres, is vital for religious tourism as Kushinagar where Lord Buddha attained 'Mahaparinirvana'. It is one of the four prominent Buddhist circuits.

The airport will also serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the airport would bring employment and tourism opportunities in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

READ: PM to attend Abhidhamma Day programme in Uttar Pradesh

The airport was equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours and it will provide direct air connectivity to countries such as Sri Lanka, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

Modi will participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana temple. Later, he will attend a function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Kushinagar.

Kushinagar is the place where Gautam Buddha attained 'Mahaparinirvana'. It is an international Buddhist pilgrimage centre, the centre point of the Buddhist circuit, which consists of other sites at Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present at the inaugural ceremony. Tourism inflow is likely to rise by up to 20 per cent with the inauguration of the flight.

According to an official release, the airport will serve a population of more than two crores since the airport has a hinterland of around 10-15 districts and will be a great support for the large migrant population of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western/northern parts of Bihar.

This will also boost the opportunities for the export of horticultural products like bananas, strawberries and mushrooms, added the release.