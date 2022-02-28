New Delhi: Stepping up its efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is all set to chair a high level meeting on Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile, four Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources said.

These ministers will be going there as "special envoys" of India, they said. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, also attended the meeting.

This comes at a time when the Government of India is evacuating stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine under the evacuation plan titled 'Operation Ganga'.

A fifth flight carrying 249 Indian nationals, who were stranded in Ukraine landed in New Delhi on Monday morning. The flight running as part of 'Operation Ganga' had departed from Romania's Bucharest in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts in the wake of the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine due to Russia's military operations.

More details are awaited..