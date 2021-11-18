New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressing the inaugural edition of The Sydney Dialogue said that the digital age has redefined politics, economy and society, raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security, thereby reshaping international competition, power and leadership.

"As a democracy and digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity and security. India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography and the scale of our economy. It's powered by enterprise and innovation of our youth," said PM Modi during his keynote address, adding that India is turning the challenges of the past into an opportunity to take a leap into the future.

While speaking on the theme of 'India's technology evolution and revolution', PM Modi noted that there are five important transitions taking place in India, "One, we are building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure. Over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity. We are on our way to connecting 600,0000 villages with broadband. We have built the world's most efficient payment infrastructure, the UPI. Over 800 million use the internet, 750 million are on smartphones."

On the second transition, PM Modi said India is "transforming people's lives by using digital technology for governance including empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare."

"Three, India has the world's third-largest and fastest-growing ecosystem. New unicorns are coming up every few weeks to provide solutions to everything from health to national security," said PM Modi.

The fourth transition is India's industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity, he added.

On the fifth transition, Prime Minister said that there is a large effort to prepare India for the future.

"We are investing in developing indigenous capability in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G; India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence," he added.

PM Modi furthered, "It is, therefore, essential for democracies to work together, invest together in research and development in future technology; To develop trusted manufacturing base and trusted supply chains; deepen intelligence and operational cooperation on cyber security, protect critical information infrastructure; curb manipulation of public opinions; develop technical and governance standards and norms consistent with our democratic values; and, to create standards and norms for data governance and for cross-border flow that protect and secure data. It should also recognise national rights and, at the same time, promote trade, investment and the larger public good. Take crypto-currency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth."

PM Modi's address was preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The Sydney Dialogue is being held between November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.