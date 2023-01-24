New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it was a "matter of grave concern" that certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing were put in the public domain by the Supreme Court Collegium.

He said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they would "think twice" in the future if their reports are made public. He was responding to questions on some recent Supreme Court Collegium resolutions, which contained potions of IB and RAW reports on certain names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges, being made public last week.

The Collegium had reiterated the names to the government earlier this month while rejecting intelligence inputs. "Putting the sensitive or secret reports of RAW and IB in the public domain is a matter of grave concern on which I will react at an appropriate time," Rijiju told reporters at a Law Ministry event here.

Rijiju further said that the e-Court project initiated by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) is in the final state of completion. The proposal will also cost a huge amount of money. "I hope that we can bring it to the cabinet", he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proactive in providing necessary assistance to meet the demands of the judiciary.

The combined effort of the government and the judiciary will help in bringing down the number of pending cases in the country. Technology is going to play a critical role in it. Today, the total number of pending cases is 4.90 crores. Delay of justice means denying justice. The only way to reduce this pendency of cases is the coming together of the government and the judiciary. Technology plays an important role in this.