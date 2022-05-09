New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, saying he continues to inspire millions of people in thought and action. Modi also paid homage to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale and the brave Mewar king Maharana Pratap on their birth anniversaries. Remembering Tagore, born in 1861 and a man of many talents, Modi said, "I bow to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. In thought and action, he continues to inspire millions of people. He taught us to be proud of our nation, culture and ethos. He emphasised on education, learning and social empowerment. We are committed to fulfilling his vision for India."

A poet, playwright, composer, philosopher and short story writer, Tagore was the awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 1913. In tributes to Gokhale, the prime minister said, "His contribution to our freedom struggle is unforgettable. His unwavering commitment to democratic principles and social empowerment keeps motivating us." Maharana Pratap, feted for his brave resistance to the Mughals, is synonymous with bravery and valour, Modi said, adding that the story of his courage and struggle will always inspire people.

PTI