PM Modi congratulates Portuguese counterpart on election win
Published on: 25 minutes ago
PM Modi congratulates Portuguese counterpart on election win
Published on: 25 minutes ago
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Portuguese counterpart Antnio Costa on his election win and said he looks forward to deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal.
Costa's Socialist Party won an unexpected outright majority in Sunday's snap general election.
Also Read: Role of women continuously expanding, women commissions need to widen their scope of work: PM
"Congratulations to my friend @antoniocostapm for resounding performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal and his re-election," Modi tweeted.
"Look forward to continue deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal," he said.
PTI
Loading...