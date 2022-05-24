New Delhi: India and Australia on Tuesday reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade, investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy green hydrogen, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports and people-to-people ties.

After meeting US President Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo, Japan. Albanese, 59, was sworn in at a brief ceremony lasting in Government House, Canberra on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Albanese for his election win and said: "First of all, I congratulate Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad's friendship and your commitment towards it."

"India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world," Modi tweeted after his maiden meeting with his new Australian counterpart.

"Both leaders reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in trade & investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. Both Prime Ministers affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship, it added.

Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit India at an early date. "Warmly welcomed my meeting with @narendramodi for an engaging discussion on Australia and India's full strategic and economic agenda, including on clean energy technology. Australia-India ties have never been closer," Prime Minister Albanese tweeted.

Earlier, the two leaders attended the Quad summit along with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. At the Quad summit also, Modi had complimented Albanese saying his presence at the summit after 24 hours of taking the oath showed his commitment to Quad. Albanese was sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister on Monday. His Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison's conservative coalition at Saturday's election. The coalition had been in power under three prime ministers for nine years.

Both Prime Ministers affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit India at an early date.

PM Modi calls on leaders of Japan-India Association (JIA) in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshiro Mori and Shinzo Abe on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Yoshiro Mori is the current Chairperson of the Japan-India Association (JIA) while Shinzo Abe will be taking over this role shortly. The JIA, established in 1903, is one of the oldest friendship associations in Japan. Prime Minister appreciated the significant contributions made by JIA under the leadership of Yoshiro Mori in promoting exchanges between India and Japan in political, economic and cultural fields.

He conveyed his best wishes to Shinzo Abe on his new responsibilities and looked forward to the JIA continuing its important role. The leaders also discussed the broad canvas of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership as well as the shared vision of India and Japan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Discussions were held on ways to further promote cultural and people-to-people ties.

Read: A 'partnership of trust' and a 'force for good': Modi to Biden on India-US relations