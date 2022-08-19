New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing the Har Ghar Jal Utsav On Friday, claimed to have provided piped water to seven crore rural families in three years, further highlighting that the 'achievement is not a small one'. He further added that the Jal Jeevan Mission is a success achieved with the help of people's participation, the partnership of stakeholders, political will, and optimum use of resources.

The PM also took a dig at the opposition, saying, 'People who do not care about the country are not bothered about the present and future of the country as well. Such people will make big promises for water but will never work for it with a bigger vision'.

The PM was addressing 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event virtually from Panaji on Friday morning. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant are also present for the event, as informed by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) earlier.

The event is being held at Institute Menezes Braganza and commenced at 10.30 am. Ahead of his scheduled address, PM Modi had appealed to the people passionate about water conservation and the environment to join the programme.

"It is a special day for Goa and for our efforts to ensure Har Ghar Jal. Will be sharing my remarks via video conferencing at 10.30 AM. Would urge all those passionate about water conservation and the environment to join the program," the PM tweeted on Friday morning. The CMO said that Goa is the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent piped water supply in rural areas.

"State Public Works Department is the implementing agency for the scheme in Goa," it has said. The event will be inaugurated by Shekhawat in the presence of Sawant and Nilesh Cabral, state Minister for Public works, the CMO said.