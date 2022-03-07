New Delhi: As the seventh and last phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begins on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers and set a new record in voting. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi requested all to participate in the polls and create a new record in the Assembly elections.

"Today is the culmination day of this democratic exercise in Uttar Pradesh. I request all the voters to participate in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections with full enthusiasm and create a new voting record." he tweeted.

Voting for the seventh and last phase of UP polls began at 7 am today, the major districts which are likely to face fierce competition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) include Azamgarh, Varanasi, and Mirzapur divisions. As many as 613 candidates are in the fray for 54 constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

BJP hopes to retain its dominance in the state while SP not only aspires to hold Azamgarh but is also trying to defeat the ruling party by putting its focus on wooing young voters on the issue of employment.