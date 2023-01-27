New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents in the yearly 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) program, said a statement from the ministry. PPC has been conceptualized by the PM to interact with students, parents, and teachers on various topics related to life and exams.

The 2023 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at 11 AM, at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The programme will be telecast live on Doordarshan. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is a mass movement and the quantum jump in student participation this year.

He said about 2400 students shall benefit from the live words of wisdom of Prime Minister in the Talkatora Stadium. At the same time, crores of students will watch the programme live from their respective schools, he added. He informed that about 38.80 Lakh registrations have taken place this year, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from State Boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022.

The registrations have been done from 155 countries. The Minister also informed that about 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted questions on various topics ranging from Family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc. He said around 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition and 102 students and teachers from across the country shall also witness the main event on 27th January 2023 as special guests.