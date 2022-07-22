New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to strengthen the "Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. Modi while recalling the courage and efforts of those who dreamt of a flag for free India, shared some interesting nuggets from history, including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru.

He said that July 22 has a special relevance in the country's history as on this day in 1947, the National Flag was adopted. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said: "This year, when we are marking 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', let us strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15.

This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. "Sharing some interesting nuggets from history, including details of the committee associated with the Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru, he said: "Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams," the Prime Minister added. IANS