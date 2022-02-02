Chennai: IIT-Madras has decided to reach out to students in rural areas to create awareness and provide training to them so that they can study in the institution. "We are planning to create awareness and provide training to rural students to create opportunities for them to study at IIT-Madras," Prof Kamkoti told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

IIT Madras to reach out to students in rural areas: New Director

"In order to utilize the scientific potential of students in rural areas, we plan to set up training centers on behalf of IIT-M. This will bring out the talents of students in such areas," he said. For the past few years, the Director said, IIT-M has consistently topped the national rankings for higher education institutions. "In addition, work should be done to raise the standard of IIT-M globally. For this, nine new courses have been introduced in M.Tech. Thus, students from all over the world can come to IIT-M and study," he said.

IIT-M research centre, Prof Kamakoti said, has been carrying out various researches for the benefit of the community. "In particular, India's first microprocessor, made entirely in India, has been invented. Further, we are focusing on various types of research that may be of use in the future, as well as research for current use," he said.

Stating that online education has become increasingly popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said IIT-M is offering online B.Sc courses and certification and more such online courses will be introduced in the future.

"We provide facilities for engineering students to join IIT-M in higher education. Engineering students can do their recipe training period at IIT-M as well. Under the National Program for Technology Development and Learning (NPTEL) at IIT-M, students are trained and awarded certificates on the new curriculum," the Director said. On Covid-19 stalling the in-person academic activity, Prof Kamakoti said once the Covid infection cases subside, students would be re-allowed in the laboratories.

