Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Mounting death toll on the Chardham pilgrimage has become a cause of concern. Youths in the age group of 30 to 40 years suffered heart attacks while trekking the hilly terrain. Sudden deaths in elderly persons were reported in most of the cases. Besides, people in the name of faith used to avoid taking food and medicines while undertaking the Chardham Yatra and were more vulnerable to medical fatalities. The medical casualties among those were rising, who was on medication or doctors had advised such people to take precautions.

Uttarakhand DG, health Shailja Bhatt, said, "No doubt, deaths were reported, but these deaths didn't happen in hospitals. Deaths were happening on the route and it was sudden. Adequate doctors have been deputed at the hospitals and camps set up along the Yatra route. But, the unfortunate part is that people staying in hotels or alighting from a helicopter or on way to pilgrimage died due to heart attack or other medical conditions. We feel bad that we are unable to provide medical assistance to those who needed medical emergencies, especially those pilgrims, who were on the Yatra route. I want to make thinks clear that these deaths were not happening for want of medical facilities. We have sufficient medical arrangements. With one death reported from Badrinath, the total toll has gone up to 28."

These deaths were reported mostly in the age group above 60 years. "As per the data, 13 deaths were reported in the age group of more than 60 years, seven casualties in the age bracket between 51 and 60 years, four deaths (41 to 50 years), three in the age group of 30 to 40 years," said the DG, adding, "Autopsies of the deceased are being conducted after taking consent of their relatives. Those who are not agreeing with the post-mortem, our experts take viscera of the deceased."

Meanwhile, District Disaster Management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that for the safety of Chardham pilgrims, a platoon of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has been deputed at the Kedarnath shrine and on the approach road to the Shrine. SDRF DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said that this year NDRF personnel will play an important role in the safety of Chardham pilgrims. A new team of Uttarakhand NDRF has been constituted to take command.