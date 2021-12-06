New Delhi: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. During the protest, slogans were raised to resolve Kashmir issue.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "I wanted to go to Altaf and Mudasir's residence today to offer condolences to their families. I could not visit them as the administration had kept me under house arrest. They didn't let me go out."

"This is the third time during this month that I have not been allowed to go out of my house. Is it a crime to seek justice?" she added.

Last month, Mufti was placed under house arrest by the Jammu Kashmir administration.