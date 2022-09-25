Fatehabad (Haryana): Several leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, SAD's SS Badal and CPIM's Sitaram Yechury reached Fatehabad on Sunday to attend a programme organised to mark the 109th birth anniversary celebrations of former Deputy PM Devi Lal. The programme was graced by these leaders at the invitation of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)'s OP Chautala.

"It will be a historic meeting that will mark the consolidation of like-minded forces against the ruling BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said. Tyagi, a veteran socialist leader, has been working actively to ensure the participation of most opposition leaders in the rally. For the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the rally is seen as a show of strength by the party, which is fighting for survival in Haryana following a split after its patriarch Om Prakash Chautala's elder son Ajay Chautala formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a BJP ally.

The JJP had managed to secure most of the traditional INLD votes in the last Assembly polls. ''Opposition leaders from across the country will come on one stage in this rally and it will further strengthen the unity among parties before the 2024 elections,'' INLD national general secretary Abhay Chautala said. Lok Sabha member and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal, a former BJP ally from Rajasthan, will also attend the rally besides former Haryana minister Venod Sharma, Tyagi said.

INLD leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala also sent invitations to several other regional bigwigs, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, for attending the public meeting. TMC MLA Vivek Gupta will represent the party at the rally, a senior leader of West Bengal's ruling party had said on Friday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has also been invited.

Nitish Kumar has been stressing the need for unity among the non-BJP parties, including the Congress, since he broke ties with the saffron party last month and came to Delhi to hold talks with a number of key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Pawar and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. However, with the absence of the Congress, which has been a staunch adversary of the INLD in Haryana, and some regional bigwigs like Mamata Banerjee and KCR from the rally, a grand opposition alliance remains a work in progress. (Agency inputs)