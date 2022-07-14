Patna: Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Thursday compared the Popular Front of India (PFI) to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the right-wing parent organisation of the ruling BJP, however, the comments did not go down well with his superiors.

Dhillon said that PFI organised branches "similar to how RSS organises 'shakhas'" in providing training in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna in the state. "This organisation used to function similar to how RSS organises 'shakhas' and provide 'lathi training'. They were inviting youth in the name of physical training and trying to brainwash them using their own agendas and propaganda," Dhillon said.

Minutes later, Dhillon was served a show-cause notice by ADG (headquarters) Patna, J S Gangwar. Dhillon's remarks came after Bihar Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a suspected terror module in the state, and arrested two persons, including a retired Jharkhand Police official. The two have been identified as Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar Parvez.