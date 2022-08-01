Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In the fifth convocation ceremony held on the campus of Hidayatullah National Law University, a 2021 batch student Pallavi Mishra secured 11 gold medals in BM LLB (Honours) exam. Pallavi secured 6.2 CGPA out of seven and was holding the top position in six semesters out of 10. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pallavi said, "I am thankful to teachers of the university, parents and others for supporting me in becoming successful in the examination. I will start practising law in Delhi because there is ample scope for growth and opportunity. Working on criminal, corporate and society litigation will be on my priority list."

Shedding light on the law of the country, she said, "It is very good, but the only problem is its implementation and enforcement. Besides, people should be aware of legal rights. Sometimes cases were found ordinary, but they were blown out of proportion." Pallavi speaking about her Cambridge stint, said, "I have done Masters in Corporate Law from Cambridge. I had been to Cambridge for a year to pursue the course. I learnt so many things and it was a great experience while staying in Cambridge."

"During campus selection, I got a package of Rs 18 lakh. But, when I was selected for Cambridge, then I dropped the idea of accepting the Rs 18 lakh offer and went to Britain to pursue masters. In Cambridge, I bagged two gold medals. Besides, a London-based company offered me a package of Rs 1 crore, but I was planning to work in my own country."