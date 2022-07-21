New Delhi: As many as 75.11 lakh persons were enrolled under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY), Minister Rameswar Teli informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The scheme was launched on October 1, 2020, to incentivise employers to create new employment and restoration of loss of employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To increase the coverage of the scheme, the last date of registration was increased for nine months from June 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Teli said in a written reply to the Upper House. "Total registration under the scheme is 75.11 lakh. As of July 13, 2022, benefits have been provided to 59.54 lakh beneficiaries through 1.50 lakh establishments in the country," he said.

As per the scheme, an employee drawing a monthly wage of less than Rs 15,000 who was not working in any establishment registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) before October 1, 2020, is eligible for the benefit, Teli said.

"Employees who lost their job during the Covid-19 pandemic and did not join any EPF-covered establishment up to 30.09.2020 are also eligible. Government for a period of two years, is crediting both the employee' share (12 per cent of wages) and employer's share (12 per cent of wages) of contribution payable or only the employee's share, depending on employment strength of the EPFO registered establishments," he informed. (PTI)