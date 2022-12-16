New Delhi: Over 13,000 km of roads at the border areas have been built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) in the last five years with the maximum infrastructural development taking place in Ladakh (3140.535 km), Arunachal Pradesh ( 3097.15 km) and Jammu and Kashmir (2381.963 km) the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As per the information shared by the Minister of State (MoS), Defense Ministry Ajay Bhatt in the Lower House of the parliament a total of 13525.417 km of roads have been built by the BRO.

It further revealed that out of a total of 13525.417 km, 5093.815 km has been built in the northeastern states which include Arunachal Pradesh (3097.15 km), Mizoram (589.63 km), Manipur (492.25 km), Nagaland (251.25 km) and Sikkim (663.535 km).

"In addition, Government of India is implementing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) through the State Governments/ UT Administrations in habitations located within 0-10 kms from the first habitation at the international border in 117 border districts of 16 States and 2 UTs", Bhatt said.

"The main objective of the BADP is to meet the special developmental needs and well-being of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the International Boundary (IB) and to provide the border areas with essential infrastructure by the convergence of BADP/ other Central/States/UT/Local Schemes. Over the last five financial years, Rs. 2,975.22 Cr has been released to States/UTs," he added.

The MoS also provided details of 75 new infrastructural projects to be built in border areas that have been launched on October 28, 2022, which include 20 in Jammu and Kashmir, 17 in Ladakh, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Asked whether one of the projects to be built is a 'Carbon Neutral Habitat’, MoS replied "Yes" and added "One of the projects is “Carbon Neutral Habitat” at Hanle in U.T of Ladakh, with a built-up area of 9,528 sq ft. This complex will be entirely powered by renewable solar and wind energy which will ensure round-the-clock charging of the power packs. The habitat also incorporates suitable anti-freeze measures for water pipelines powered by renewable energy."