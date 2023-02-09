New Delhi: More than 1,000 girl cadets are expected to be enrolled in Sainik Schools cumulatively by the 2023-24 academic year, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt has said.

Addressing the 50th All India Sainik Schools Principals' Conference, held in the national capital from February 8-9, Bhatt said, "I feel extremely happy to know that the process of enrolment of girls in Sainik Schools, which started as a pilot project five years ago, has now become regular."

"Girls are getting high marks in the entrance examination and are performing extremely well. Girls are also getting admission in the new Sainik Schools," a Defence ministry statement quoted him as saying.

Bhatt also applauded the efforts of the Sainik Schools Society to achieve the milestone of admitting more than 1,000 girl cadets after the conclusion of the admission process for the 2023-24 academic session. What started as a pilot project in 2018-19 in Sainik School-Chhingchhip with the admission of six girls and later extended to all Sainik Schools in the 2021-22 academic year, the provision has become a success with 674 girls studying in all Sainik Schools, he added. (PTI)