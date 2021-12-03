Bengaluru: Following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Health Minister Sudhakar, Information Technology Minister Ashwathnarayan and Revenue Minister R Ashok stated that the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines, and also it has decided that the Belagavi winter session will go on.

As per the new directives mentioned in the revised guidelines, only passengers testing negative will be allowed to go out of the airport. All the cultural activities at educational institutions are postponed till January 15. Only those who have taken both the vaccine doses will be allowed entry to malls, cinema halls, and multiplexes. The parents of school-going students have to be double vaccinated.

All government servants will have to be double vaccinated. The gathering at marriages must be restricted to 500 people only. The daily testing for Covid has to rise from 60,000 to 1 lakh.

Apart from activating Covid Zonal Teams again, the COVID-19 Control Room needs to be restarted. More ICU beds and refilling of oxygen need to be readied to tackle adverse situations. A check on medicine availability needs to be monitored. These new rules will come into effect from Friday onwards.

After the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashok said that "The patient who tested positive and stayed at Shangrila Hotel, had to two reports when we cross-checked. One positive and one negative report. This needs to be investigated. Police Commissioner has been asked to investigate and register a case at High Grounds Police Station against the lab".

"Covid test is being mandated at the airport in a manner that the passengers will have to get their test slot booked at the time of boarding itself. All 10 missing passengers will be traced by the end of day," he added.