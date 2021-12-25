Agartala: The state government is mulling to impose strict restrictions after the Centre has asked the state to ramp up surveillance amidst global threats of the Omicron on Thursday.

Though no cases of omicron have been found in the state, the state government by February will install a machine for Whole Genome Sequence (WGS) testing to detect the omicron virus.

Addressing the media, the Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Susanta Chowdhury said, "Today morning, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb held a meeting with ministers, Chief Secretary, and other officials. After the directives of the Centre, we held a review meeting. There is nothing to panic because no Omicron case has been detected so far in our state”, he said.

He said that around 69 persons came from foreign countries among them samples were taken from 33 persons in which reports of 31 persons came negative, while the results of the remaining two awaited.

“We conducted RT PCR test for Covid and for Omicron, we need to do Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) test. At present, we have no set up for this test so we are sending the samples to the National Institute of Biological and Molecular Studies in West Bengal. By February, we will install the machine at the GB Pant hospital for the WGS test”, he said.

“We urge everyone to follow the guidelines which we used to do during the Covid-19. We are capable to fight omicron as we have enough infrastructure. The state government will take strict measures from January 1 so that people should use masks, hand sensitizers and should avoid the crowds," the minister informed.