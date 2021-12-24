Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to impose new restrictions to curb congestion in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. A set of new preventive guidelines will be issued accordingly, an official stated on Friday.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement late night on Thursday that the guidelines will be issued on Friday. The state government along with the Centre has also been alerted against the backdrop of corona's new variant Omicron.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held discussions with members of the State Covid-19 Task Force.

The statement stated that discussion is going on regarding avoiding crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations, weddings, and parties in hotels and restaurants.

The number of corona infections in Maharashtra has been increasing day by day for the last few days. On Thursday, 1,179 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

In a single day, 1201 people were infected. The state added 544 patients on Monday, while 825 cases were reported the next day. As many as 23 cases of coronavirus omicron were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, the highest number of Omicron patients found in a single day so far, bringing the number of omicron patients in the state to 88.

The new guidelines may put restrictions over: