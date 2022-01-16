Manipur: Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has formally taken charge as additional superintendent of police (sports) in the Manipur police department in the presence of chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh at the latter’s official residence in Imphal on Saturday.

Sharing a few photographs of the event in a tweet on Saturday, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wrote, “It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon’ble Chief Minister @NBirenSingh sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Proud moment for me and my parents who have supported me in every step of my journey as I join office with the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Thank you mom and dad for your sacrifices, I feel happy to make you both proud.”

Mirabai, a weightlifter from Manipur won the country’s first silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting with a total lift of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk) on the first day of Tokyo Olympics 2020.