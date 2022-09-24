Cuttack/Balasore: A woman from Balasore finally received her due pension 52 years after her husband's death following a long legal battle. Lalita Mohanty, a resident of Arad Bazar in Balasore district lost her husband Bhimsen Mohanty at the age of 37.

Although, her husband was an employee of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), Lalita did not get any pension after his death. She decided to approach the court to get her dues and after a nine year long legal battle, the Orissa High Court ordered the OSTC to pay her a provisional pension of Rs 16 lakh.

Four senior officials of the OSRTC and the Under Secretary arrived at her house and gave her the cheque. Expressing its displeasure over the delay, the Orissa High Court said that pension is not a favor.