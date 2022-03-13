Malkangiri: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Kartanpalli area in Malkangiri district has been arrested for his alleged complicity in illegal Ganja (dry cannabis) smuggling in the area. The accused cop has been identified as Jayadash Khara.

Apart from Khara, three other youths have also been arrested in connection with the incident. Around 420 kilograms of Ganja, a laptop, Rs 10,000 cash, a car, and two motorcycles have also been seized from their possession.

As per reports, Malkangiri Police had formed a special squad after getting information about Khara’s involvement in assisting the peddlers in Ganja smuggling from the district to outside Odisha. Sources said that all four were planning to transport the Ganja consignment to Chhattisgarh.