Baripada (Odisha): A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Friday for raping an elderly woman. Baripada additional district and sessions judge Durga Charan Mishra also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Manoj Singh, special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

On the night of November 7, 2018, the 60-year-woman was returning home alone after performing a community puja at a village in Barasahi police station area when the accused forcefully took her to a paddy field and raped her. The judgement was based on the medical report, and the statements of the woman and 23 witnesses. (PTI)