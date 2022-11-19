Gangapur (Aurangabad): Four people died and five injured when an overspeeding car hit a divider and collided with another car near Kaigaon on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar highway. The accident occurred on Friday night at around 9.30 pm. The speeding car after hitting the divider jumped to the other side of the highway to dash against another car coming from opposite direction, police sources said.

The Maruti Swift car after crossing the divider landed on the other flank of the highway and hit a WagonR coming from the opposite direction. Passengers travelling in the speeding car were on way to Aurangabad from Ahmednagar. The freak accident took place at Navin Kaygaon on Ahmednagar-Aurangabad highway at around 9.30 pm on Friday night.

According to police the deceased have been identified as Raosaheb Mote (56), Sudhir Patil (45), R Waluj, a resident of CIDCO Mahanagar, Ratan Bedwal (38). The injured have been identified as Shashikala Korat, a resident of Amravati, Siddhant Jangle (15), Chhaya Hemant Jangle (40), and Shakuntala Jangle (70) and the identity of one more injured person was not known.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Aurangabad by an ambulance. The deceased were shifted to Upazila Hospital mortuary at Gangapur.