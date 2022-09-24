Himayatnagar (Nanded): In a tragic incident, five persons died and four others were seriously injured as a truck and tempo collided near Karanji Phata in Himayatnagar taluk of Maharashtra's Nanded district on Saturday.

The deceased were all identified as migrant laborers from Bihar who were employed in the railways and were staying in the area. The injured, meanwhile, have been shifted to Nanded for treatment. The incident took place when the group was returning to their residence as the tempo carrying them rammed into a cement-carrying truck.