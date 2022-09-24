Srinagar: Two non-local labourer was shot at by unknown gunmen in the Kharpora-Ratnipora area of Pulwama Saturday evening. The labourers have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila in Bihar.

"#Terrorists fired upon & injured 2 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. The police said the two were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said.