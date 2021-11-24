Mumbai: A year after Kangana Ranaut was provided with Y plus security, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday while slamming the actor for her 'Khalistanis' remark, said that through her Y plus security cover, the actor cannot escape the ambit of law.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "The Sikh community has filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut, which is very relevant as she is habitual of insulting the great leaders." "No one is above law, the Z plus security provided to her from the Centre can not help her anymore."

Commenting on the Centre's recent decision on the repealing of the three farm laws, Malik said that there are many demands of the farmers which have not yet been met including that of law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Earlier on Monday, a delegation led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Mumbai to discuss legal action against Kangana Ranaut.

Also read: KPYCC files a sedition case against Kangana Ranaut and journalist Ajit Bharti

Earlier on Saturday, Sirsa had lodged a complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her of "hateful" remarks and demanded the withdrawal of Padma Shri given to her.

Sirsa had posted a complaint addressed to Delhi police on Twitter, alleging that it had been filed "for her disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting post on Instagram".

Also, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and appealed for the withdrawal of the Padma Shri Award conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut for "spreading communal hatred" and targeting a particular community.

Also read: Shiromani Akali Dal sues Kangana Ranaut over anti-Sikh comments

The DSGMC, in the letter, said, "Kangana Ranaut has been brewing controversies one after another and she is once again trying to spread communal hatred against protesting farmers particularly Sikhs."

They also alleged that she is deliberately "provoking Sikhs" with references to the 1984 Sikh genocide.

Kangana is her recent social media post lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'. While claiming that Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

(ANI)