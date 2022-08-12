New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he wishes to unite the Opposition against the PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. "We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls. I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here".

When asked about reports of him being considered a PM face, strongly dismissed such claims, and even laughed off the question and said, “I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My job is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good for the country,” Kumar added.

Kumar also attacked the Centre over the misuse of central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying “those habituated to misuse will face public anger."

Answering questions on whether he fears being targeted by the ED or CBI, Kumar said, “I have no such fears. Remember one thing, even if a habit has been formed of misuse (of agencies), those indulging in the same will be closely watched by the people.”

After separating from the NDA alliance, BJP Leaders are constantly attacking Nitish Kumar, to which Nitish has responded and without naming Sushil Modi, he said that "people will get some benefit in their party by speaking against me. Those who were completely ignored in their party, if they get something by speaking against me speak, it's is a matter of happiness for me."

Over Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's promise of giving 10 lakh jobs, Kumar said, "We are trying, we will do our best. In 2015-2016 also, we did what we said and we continued it in the second phase. So whatever he (Tejashwi) has said is completely fine."

Meanwhile, his Deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is in Delhi and is set to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi later today.