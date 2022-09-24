Jaipur (Rajasthan): National Investigation Agency probing the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal murder case on Friday urged the special court that the agency should be granted 90 more days to file the charge sheet. The NIA told the special court that they were looking for more accused in the case. Hence, the filing of charge sheet will be delayed.

The accused were brought before the special court amid tight security. The court while hearing the murder case extended the judicial custody of the accused till October 21. During the hearing of the case, not a single advocate came forward to file Vakalatnama, a document, which empowers a lawyer to act for and on behalf of his client.

Read: 3 Udaipur murder accused sent to judicial custody till August 1

Kanhaiya Lal, the 48-year-old tailor, had been killed by cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- at his shop on June 28 in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media. The two had posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both of them were nabbed in Rajsamand within hours of committing the crime. The rest seven accused were arrested subsequently. The NIA had arrested the remaining seven accused Mohammad Riaz, Farhad Sheikh, Asif, Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Javed and Mohsin Khan in the case. The NIA had taken over the case on June 29.