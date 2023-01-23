Ranchi: Netaji Suhbash Chandra Bose's association with Jharkhand dates back to 1940. Between 1940 to 1941, Netaji made several trips to the state and stayed at Ranchi. He came to Ranchi via Khunti. Apart from this, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose also attended the Ramgarh meeting of the Congress. In 1941, he was last seen at the Gomoh railway station in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

Netaji was also the president of Tata Steel's labour union. He was taking care of matters pertaining to Tata Steel's labour union between 1928 and 1938. Nataji also attended the 53rd meeting of the Indian National Congress at Ramgarh near Ranchi.

Before attending the Indian National Congress' Ramgarh session in 1940, Bose was staying at Phanindra Nath Aykat's house situated in Lalpur locality of Ranchi. Phanindra Aykat was a contractor in the British government, whom Netaji liked the most. Phanindra Aykat was well aware that allowing Netaji to stay at his place was inviting trouble from the Britishers.

The British regime had asked Aykat many uncomfortable questions about his association with Netaji. Later, Aykat refued to accept the Rai Bahadur title offered by the Britishers.

Netaji, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army), was also a labour union leader. He became the president of the Labor Union of Tata Steel Company established in Jamshedpur for the third time. The decisions taken for the welfare of labourers during the tenure of Bose proved to be a milestone. Netaji's association with industrial workers of India dates back to 1922. His political mentor Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das introduced him to the Lahore Trade Union Congress.

In 1923, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was elected to the post of president of the All India Youth Congress and became its Secretary of the Bengal State Congress. He was also the editor of a newspaper founded by Chittaranjan Das. Seeing his inclination towards resolving the labour issue, Mahatma Gandhi sent him to Jamshedpur to solve the problems of the workers associated with Tata Iron and Steel Company.