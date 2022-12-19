New Delhi: Nearly 4000 km of roads have been constructed in border areas of the country by the PSU Border Roads Organization in the last five years, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. A total of 3990.485 kms of border roads have been constructed in the last five years.

The information was shared by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Defense Ajay Bhatt in a written reply. As per the statistics provided by the Union Minister the Union Territory of Ladakh is at the top of the chart with 760.331 kms of border roads having been constructed.

Also Read: India's defense export touched Rs 12,000 crore in 2020-21: Govt in RS

The second spot is occupied by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with 723.056 kms of border roads constructed there. Bhatt was replying to questions raised by Rsjya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari.

Arunachal Pradesh comes in the third place with 664.099 kms of border roads constructed in the last five years. The MoS, however, declined to share information as to whether there are any such border areas where the Army does not have roads for transportation citing national security. " The questions involve issues of sensitive operational nature and disclosure of further details will not be in the interest of National Security," stated Bhatt.