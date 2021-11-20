Gurdaspur: Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday reached the integrated check post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Prior to his departure, Sidhu refrained from speaking to the media saying that he would speak on his return. He was accompanied by his advisors.

Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches Kartarpur Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

His visit comes after a fresh tussle erupted in Punjab Congress following the exclusion of Sidhu's name from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation comprising of state cabinet ministers that visited the Kartarpur Sahib on November 18.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor from November 17.

It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.

Earlier, Imran Khan government of Pakistan praised cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for his role in the opening of the corridor to Sikh pilgrimage site Kartarpur Sahib between the two countries.

The relationship between Imran Khan and Sidhu came to the limelight in 2018 when the latter attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan PM.

Amit Malviya trains guns at Navjot Singh Sidhu

In charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept and Co-incharge West Bengal, Amit Malviya lambasted Sidhu for having called Pakistan PM Imran Khan as his elder brother.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?"