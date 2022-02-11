Amritsar: Navjot Singh Sidhu, President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, arrived in Amritsar on Friday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections for campaigning where he targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Targeting Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sidhu said, "When people make a decision, it is clear that they will either choose change or they will choose the traditional mafia."

Sidhu said that Badal is the ringleader of the mafia, master of thieves, and the greatest king of the art of corruption. He further alleges that the day Badal came to know that Sidhu was not declared chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, SAD had distributed laddu (sweets).

Navjot Singh Sidhu further claims that if he wins the assembly constituency of Amritsar East again then the Akali Dal would be wiped out.



