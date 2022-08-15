Budgam (J&K): As the country celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75 years of Indian Independence, the Soibugh area in central Kashmir's Budgam witnessed the first-ever flag-hoisting, making it a historic moment for the locals. Soibugh is the hometown of Syed Salahuddin, one of India's most wanted terrorists and chief of Hizbul Mujahideen.

BJP leader Ashraf Azad hoisted the tricolour, while Major Amandeep Singh from 2RR of the Indian Army along with police officials remained present on the occasion. School children and locals participated in the flag hoisting with great zeal and enthusiasm. The flag hoisting at the central square of Soibugh marks a major achievement for the administration.

"Today we have dismantled the phase of slavery in Soibugh and I feel honoured by raising the honour of our country and the national flag," said Ashraf Azad. Pertinently, recently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration fired four government employees for their alleged links with terrorist organisations. The four included Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Syed Salahuddin as well.