New Delhi: Natarajan Chandrasekaran of the Tata Group has been named as the new chairman of Air India. The Air India board approved Chandrasekaran's appointment as chairman on Monday.

His appointments comes weeks after Tata group had announced Turkey's Ilker Ayci as the chief executive of Air India. Ayci, however, declined the Tata Group's offer as "some sections of the Indian media" had attempted to "colour" his appointment in an undesirable manner.

Chandrasekaran is the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

