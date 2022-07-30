Patna (Bihar): BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday held a road show in Patna after arriving in the Bihar capital to inaugurate a two-day joint national executive meeting of various cells of the party. He was received by Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Union minister Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and state cabinet ministers upon his arrival at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here.

The BJP accorded a rousing welcome to its chief, erecting welcome arches decorated with flowers on the airport premises, while party functionaries gathered on the sides of the road waving party flags and beating drums. From the airport, Nadda went to Patna High Court where he garlanded a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. He then undertook a road show till Jay Prakash Narayan's statue near Gandhi Maidan, which attracted a massive crowd.

Standing atop a flower-decked lorry along with former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the two deputy CMs and Jaiswal, Nadda waved to the crowds amid cheers by party workers. A section of party activists also organised a motorcycle rally near Gandhi Maidan to welcome Nadda. "Later in the day, Nadda will inaugurate Gram Sansad meant to deliberate on central and state government schemes and their implementation. At Gyan Bhavan, he will first inaugurate an exhibition and then address the joint national executive meeting of office-bearers of seven cells of the party around 4 PM," BJP state media-in-charge Rajib Ranjan said.

During the two-day meeting, party leaders will conduct brainstorming over the role of the party cells in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Patna on Sunday to address the valedictory session of the programme on Sunday, following which he and Nadda will return to New Delhi, Ranjan added.